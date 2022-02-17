Tether (USDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $54.01 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $78.71 billion and approximately $54.01 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.89 or 0.07097853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,348.34 or 0.99964422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 81,064,697,053 coins and its circulating supply is 78,673,051,479 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

