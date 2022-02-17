Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report sales of $215.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $239.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $930.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $973.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 213,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

