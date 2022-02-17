Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 18,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

TXN stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 244,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,199. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

