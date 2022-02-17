The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 9,862,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,391. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

