The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 9,862,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,391. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.