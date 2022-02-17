The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS opened at $73.15 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

