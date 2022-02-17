The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3,987.84

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,987.84 ($53.96) and last traded at GBX 3,990 ($53.99), with a volume of 97272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,052 ($54.83).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.42) to GBX 5,540 ($74.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.28) to GBX 4,550 ($61.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($71.18) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($66.98) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,944.50 ($66.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,482.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,540.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

