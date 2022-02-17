The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 31.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $218.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.13. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

