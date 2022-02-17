The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BCO stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,172. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

