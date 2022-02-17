The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

