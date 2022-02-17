The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,867 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

