The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.01. 2,398,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,435. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

