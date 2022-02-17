The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.01. 2,398,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,435. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
