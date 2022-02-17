The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.00. 1,283,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,153,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

