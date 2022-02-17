The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

COO stock opened at $401.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.05 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

