The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Cooper Companies worth $50,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,819,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

NYSE:COO opened at $401.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.05 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.