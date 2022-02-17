The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

GPS opened at $15.34 on Thursday. GAP has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

