The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

