The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05-$2.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE GEO opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

