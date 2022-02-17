The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05-$2.13 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NYSE GEO opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
