The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €892.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KER. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €810.17 ($920.64).

Shares of KER traded up €1.10 ($1.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €632.60 ($718.86). 157,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €679.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €679.80. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

