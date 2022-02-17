The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target to $12.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE:IS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. ironSource has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

