The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $38.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

ALSN traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 136,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

