The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€133.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €162.58 ($184.75).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €145.74 ($165.61) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €161.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €154.03.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

