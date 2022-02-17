The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $246.19

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.19 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 226.50 ($3.06). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 454,835 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GYM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.60) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.92) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318 ($4.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £407.94 million and a PE ratio of -11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.15.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

