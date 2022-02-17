The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,578 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.