The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report sales of $12.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $194.43 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.