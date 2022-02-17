The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report sales of $12.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $194.43 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lion Electric.
Several analysts have commented on LEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.
Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.