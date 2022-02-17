The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 21.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 205.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $1,180,470. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.