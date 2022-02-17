The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,522 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repay by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Repay by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 947,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Repay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,798,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAY opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.75.

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

