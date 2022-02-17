The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.02 Million Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 160.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANA opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

