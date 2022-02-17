The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 179.60 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

