The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of InterDigital worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

