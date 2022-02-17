The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

NYSE:BCC opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $85.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

