The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TowneBank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

