The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCDX shares. Barclays cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

