The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,389 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $16,537,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $10,582,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 169.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 99.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Shares of TTGT opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

