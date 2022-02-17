The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 230,085 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,085 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,723,000 after acquiring an additional 208,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,770,000 after acquiring an additional 595,012 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,860,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,445,000 after acquiring an additional 135,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 922,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

