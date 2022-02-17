The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,811 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.09. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

