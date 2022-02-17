The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,479 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 783,536 shares of company stock worth $48,982,782. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.