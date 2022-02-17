The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,858 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TOWN opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

