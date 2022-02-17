The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 650,487 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,487 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.