The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ODP by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ODP by 15.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ODP by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock worth $3,821,900. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

