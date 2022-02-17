The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading 0.8% Higher

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.40 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.83). 32,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 105,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.20. The company has a market capitalization of £55.97 million and a PE ratio of 68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

