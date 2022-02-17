The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Progressive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,055,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. Progressive has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

