The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,258 shares of company stock worth $1,581,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 58,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,839. RealReal has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $821.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.54.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

