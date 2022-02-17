The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.97.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,879,000 after buying an additional 237,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $272.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.64 and a 200 day moving average of $310.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

