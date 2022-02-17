The Shyft Group (SHYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.