The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 9,633 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12.

On Thursday, December 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.