The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of Wendy’s worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

