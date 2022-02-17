THEKEY Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $12,050.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

