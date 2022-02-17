Theratechnologies (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of TH stock opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.