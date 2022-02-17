Theratechnologies (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TH stock opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

