Theratechnologies (THTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.55. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

