Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
