Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.